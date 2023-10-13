B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,971 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

NYSE NEM opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

