B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 345,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $101.44 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

