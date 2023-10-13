B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

