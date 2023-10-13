Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $858.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $831.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $947.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,128 shares of company stock valued at $54,882,510. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.