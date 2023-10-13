Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $244,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in CME Group by 205.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 96,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 64,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

