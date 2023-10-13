Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $89,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $217.68. 64,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.49 and its 200 day moving average is $215.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.48, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

