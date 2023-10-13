Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.97% of Cincinnati Financial worth $148,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

