Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 8th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 450,455 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,760. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $298.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

