SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.58% of SS&C Technologies worth $87,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,813,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,839,000 after acquiring an additional 513,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 19,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,722. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

