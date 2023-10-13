3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.60. 182,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.