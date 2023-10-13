Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $58,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 268.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,516. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

