Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 643,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,868. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

