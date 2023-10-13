Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $63,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

VZ traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,711,209. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

