Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $68,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.61. 48,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

