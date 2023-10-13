Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 6,407 Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $50,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:TUSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 1 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

About Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

