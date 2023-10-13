EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.38% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 46.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 95,521 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Price Performance

Thryv stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.98. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $26.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thryv

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.