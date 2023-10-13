EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 444,312 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 444,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $318,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $10.79 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

