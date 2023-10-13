EA Series Trust Purchases New Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.46% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $29.41 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $746.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

