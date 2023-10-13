171,096 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 171,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.06 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $881.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.06.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,687.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

