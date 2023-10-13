EA Series Trust Acquires New Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 321,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.25% of Northwest Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $367,769.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,787.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $176,629 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NWBI opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

