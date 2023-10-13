EA Series Trust Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 194,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 377.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 380,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in United States Cellular by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $46.86.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

