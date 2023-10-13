EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 113,392 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.24% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PROG by 195.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,502 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PROG by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PROG by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,554,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 205,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

