EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.53% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $64,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $75.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

