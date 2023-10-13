EA Series Trust Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 137,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.31 million, a PE ratio of -23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

