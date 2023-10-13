Round Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.64 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

