Aion Trading Down 16% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Aion has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $227.28 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00151059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003758 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

