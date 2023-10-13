AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. AZZ has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently -34.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.