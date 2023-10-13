AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZZ Trading Up 0.5 %

AZZ stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AZZ has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

