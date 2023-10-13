Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.07 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Ark has a market capitalization of $89.07 million and approximately $44.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002423 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002789 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003493 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,216,742 coins and its circulating supply is 176,216,626 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.