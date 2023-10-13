MiL.k (MLK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.49 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $76.24 million and $2.49 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.
MiL.k Token Profile
MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,182,691 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “MLKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.