ATI (NYSE:ATI) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Critical Comparison

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ESAB has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATI has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ESAB alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESAB and ATI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.69 billion 1.58 $223.75 million $3.45 20.50 ATI $3.84 billion 1.31 $130.90 million $1.95 20.04

Profitability

ESAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATI. ATI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ESAB and ATI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 7.83% 18.25% 6.86% ATI 6.88% 26.99% 7.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of ATI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ESAB and ATI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 4 4 0 2.50 ATI 0 0 6 0 3.00

ESAB presently has a consensus price target of $79.88, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. ATI has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given ATI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATI is more favorable than ESAB.

Summary

ESAB beats ATI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc. manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. This segment offers its solutions to the energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, and electronics markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.