Contrasting DatChat (DATS) and Its Rivals

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) is one of 283 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DatChat to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DatChat and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A DatChat Competitors 248 1465 3597 46 2.64

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 21.59%. Given DatChat’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DatChat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.6% of DatChat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of DatChat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DatChat has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DatChat’s peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DatChat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat N/A -91.24% -87.15% DatChat Competitors -74.76% -32.01% -9.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DatChat and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat $7,784.00 -$12.14 million -0.42 DatChat Competitors $544.92 million -$16.24 million 265.02

DatChat’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DatChat. DatChat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DatChat peers beat DatChat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other. The company was formerly known as Yssup, Inc. and changed its name to DatChat, Inc. in September 2016. DatChat, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

