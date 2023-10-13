Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Univec Price Performance
Univec stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 935,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,404. Univec has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Univec
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Univec
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.