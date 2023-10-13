Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

Shares of UWHR remained flat at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Uwharrie Capital has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.75.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

