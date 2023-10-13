Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 74,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,171. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

