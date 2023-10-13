Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 74,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,171. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
