Short Interest in Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Decreases By 77.2%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the September 15th total of 736,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Value Partners Group Stock Performance

VPGLF stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Value Partners Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.40.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.