MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $96.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $65.75 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 107520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,493,000 after buying an additional 264,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -415.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

