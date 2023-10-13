Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $833.00 to $847.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $851.78 and last traded at $850.88, with a volume of 92717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $838.49.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $898.78.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

