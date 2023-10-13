VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 761.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VGPBF remained flat at $92.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. VGP has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $107.90.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

