VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 761.0 days.
VGP Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VGPBF remained flat at $92.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. VGP has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $107.90.
About VGP
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VGP
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.