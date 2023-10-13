Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cirata Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of WANSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 39,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Cirata has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
About Cirata
