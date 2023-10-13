Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in September

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vallourec Price Performance

Vallourec stock remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.83. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

