EA Series Trust Invests $3.79 Million in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 420,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 566,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,522 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,184,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 395,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.90 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.52%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

