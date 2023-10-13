EA Series Trust Takes Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Matthews International by 97.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $471.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Matthews International

Insider Activity

In other Matthews International news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.