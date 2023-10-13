EA Series Trust Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.23% of Washington Federal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Washington Federal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Washington Federal

Washington Federal Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.