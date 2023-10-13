EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 105,833 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 455.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 89.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 211,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 99,576 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,244.7% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 123,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

