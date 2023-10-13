Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,719,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

