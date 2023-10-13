Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 6,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 914.3%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock remained flat at $7.47 during midday trading on Friday. 269,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $327.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orchid Island Capital

In related news, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,848.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 423,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 361,242 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

