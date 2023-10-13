EA Series Trust Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.24% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $94.15 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $776.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.60 million. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

