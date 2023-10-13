Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,971. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

