J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,963 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.